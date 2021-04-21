Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.20

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 8446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

A number of analysts have commented on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $950.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $245.65 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 106.78%.

In related news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.