WeTrust (TRST) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.24 Million

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 61.5% higher against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $197.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00068110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00021125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00094825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.51 or 0.00680857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.29 or 0.07389616 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

