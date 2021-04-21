WHALE One Day Volume Reaches $564,030.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $21.05 or 0.00038914 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $114.82 million and approximately $564,030.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00062996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00274441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $548.86 or 0.01014800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.18 or 0.00649306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,941.23 or 0.99733685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.