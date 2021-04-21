Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Raises Dividend to $1.40 Per Share

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.
Whirlpool has increased its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.
Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $236.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.49. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $96.42 and a 12-month high of $240.50.
In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
