Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Raises Dividend to $1.40 Per Share

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $236.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.49. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $96.42 and a 12-month high of $240.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

