Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,056.22

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,056.22 ($39.93) and traded as high as GBX 3,408 ($44.53). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,375 ($44.09), with a volume of 715,031 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,689.58 ($35.14).

Get Whitbread alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,451.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,056.22.

In other Whitbread news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, for a total transaction of £100,380 ($131,147.11). Also, insider Alison Brittain sold 45,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,238 ($42.30), for a total value of £1,485,043.94 ($1,940,219.41).

Whitbread Company Profile (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.