WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Billion (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $11.49 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00028165 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 920,022,110 coins and its circulating supply is 720,022,109 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.