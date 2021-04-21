Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,158 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Whiting Petroleum worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

