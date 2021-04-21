William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.91). William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.