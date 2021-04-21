William Blair Comments on Potbelly Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Potbelly in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,130 shares of company stock worth $910,352. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Potbelly by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at $2,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

