William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.00. 11,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 36,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.

About William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

