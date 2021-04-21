Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up 1.4% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $2,161,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

WSM traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,107. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

