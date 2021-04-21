Wing (WING) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25.05 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $68.49 million and $25.05 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.88 or 0.00082303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.69 or 0.00278191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.89 or 0.01013985 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00024466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,216.62 or 0.99432481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.33 or 0.00626000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,651,115 coins and its circulating supply is 1,526,115 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

