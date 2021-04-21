Wingstop (WING) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WING opened at $138.26 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a one year low of $105.33 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.02, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.59.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

