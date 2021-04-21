WINk Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. WINk has a total market cap of $392.39 million and $261.39 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINk has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00022138 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $822.36 or 0.01468120 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.