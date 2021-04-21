Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after buying an additional 191,002 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after buying an additional 124,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 103,218 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,352 shares of company stock worth $5,065,821. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WGO opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

