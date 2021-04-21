Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,850.00.

Shares of WZZZY remained flat at $$17.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

