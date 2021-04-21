Wolves of Wall Street Price Tops $214.06 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for about $214.06 or 0.00389900 BTC on major exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $135,169.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00067880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00094254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.19 or 0.00672457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.33 or 0.07308258 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.