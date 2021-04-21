Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Workiva worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

