WOWswap (WOW) Trading Down 45.6% Over Last 7 Days

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $188,047.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $29.79 or 0.00054204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00277486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.00 or 0.01024255 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.51 or 0.00666786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,903.55 or 0.99884322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.