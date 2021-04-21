WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $802.36

WPP plc (LON:WPP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 802.36 ($10.48) and traded as high as GBX 956 ($12.49). WPP shares last traded at GBX 947 ($12.37), with a volume of 2,892,785 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 986.50 ($12.89).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 929.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 802.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.50 billion and a PE ratio of -3.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is -9.89%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

