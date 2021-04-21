Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $537.61 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $537.61 or 0.00966534 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00275100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004407 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.83 or 0.00663089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,583.92 or 0.99931091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,337.01 or 0.88700131 BTC.

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,109,042 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

