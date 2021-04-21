Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Hits $79.45 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $133.24 million and approximately $64.08 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $79.45 or 0.00146187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00067981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00094911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.67 or 0.00661764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,437.15 or 0.08163918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049756 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

