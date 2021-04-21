Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.88, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $74.91.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

