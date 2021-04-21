Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.94

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.94 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 139.80 ($1.83). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 142.40 ($1.86), with a volume of 260,254 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.94. The stock has a market cap of £111.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

