xBTC Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. xBTC has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $3,461.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xBTC has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00062996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00274441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $548.86 or 0.01014800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.18 or 0.00649306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,941.23 or 0.99733685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.