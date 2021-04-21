Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $74.00 at KeyCorp

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

