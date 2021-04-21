Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.70.

XBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Kurt Sorschak acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,321,525.67.

Shares of CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.20.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

