XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $136.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.17.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.