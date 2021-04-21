XTRABYTES Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,797.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 131% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $1,797.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 150.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00063939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00277006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00048535 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

