Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000.

Shares of DBEF opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $37.34.

