Yamana Gold (YRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.00. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YRI shares. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at C$657,327.58. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$51,079.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,192,112 shares in the company, valued at C$12,715,345.66. Insiders sold 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585 over the last quarter.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

