Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.08. Yatsen shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 11,328 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $75,007,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,288,000.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

