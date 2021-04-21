Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 36,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,890,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. 86 Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.53.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,885,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

