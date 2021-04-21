Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.32 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $35,851.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ycash has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.85 or 0.00429726 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00161068 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00206675 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005238 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000969 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,048,875 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

