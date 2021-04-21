Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Hits $1.44 on Top Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $14.41 million and $1.12 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00276823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.34 or 0.01032365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.30 or 0.00646104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,712.36 or 0.99788061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.