yOUcash (YOUC) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $67.65 million and $270.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00067621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00094700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.11 or 0.00663680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.52 or 0.08142987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00050012 BTC.

About yOUcash

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,821,163,945 coins. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

