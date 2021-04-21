YOYOW Price Tops $0.0343 on Exchanges (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One YOYOW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOYOW has a total market capitalization of $16.97 million and $919,739.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOYOW has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00066855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.14 or 0.00658912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,193.15 or 0.07823883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00049545 BTC.

YOYOW Coin Profile

YOYOW is a coin. Its launch date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,043,327,383 coins and its circulating supply is 495,527,913 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YOYOW is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

