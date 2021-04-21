Yum! Brands (YUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $118.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

