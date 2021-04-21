Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Yum China reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Yum China stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.78. 4,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $64.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Yum China by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,868,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $79,643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.