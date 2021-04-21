Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $25.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $744.12. 29,793,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,120,426. The stock has a market cap of $714.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $670.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $4,857,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

