Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

EGHT stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.98.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,810 shares of company stock worth $656,117 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

