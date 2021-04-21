Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.52). Aemetis reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.34 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $469.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

