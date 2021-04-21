Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,542,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,963,702. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 25.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 88.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,283. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -170.32 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

