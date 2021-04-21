Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.64). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.90) to ($3.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%.

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, hitting $124.83. 96,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,982. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.42.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

