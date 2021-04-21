Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Genpact posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

G stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. 665,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. Genpact has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

