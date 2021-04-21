Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings of ($1.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

KRP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 73,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,898. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

