Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,657. The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.09. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,783,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

