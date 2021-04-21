Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Snap posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,933,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,853,838. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. Snap has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $919,008.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,968,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,487,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $604,687.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,498,950.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,407,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Snap by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 340.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

