Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.28. Vicor reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

VICR opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.05.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $191,014.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,869.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $301,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,786 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 16.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

