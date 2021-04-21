Zacks: Analysts Expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to report $286.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $274.70 million and the highest is $297.30 million. Cantel Medical reported sales of $236.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

NYSE CMD opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

